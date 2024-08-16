Sea Dogs Sign 2024 Fifth-Overall Pick William Yared

August 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed 2024 first-round pick William Yared to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced on Friday.

"We felt William was the most natural center in this year's draft so adding him to our team is important for our future," said Sea Dogs General Manager Anthony Stella. "He's smart, has size, plays all three zones and is a gifted playmaker who's going to be a key player for seasons to come."

Saint John selected Yared with the fifth-overall pick in the 2024 QMJHL Draft in June. A native of Mont-Royal, Que., Yared tallied 10 goals and 32 assists for 42 points in 41 games with the Lac St-Louis Lions of the Quebec U18 AAA Hockey League this season.

"I want to thank the Sea Dogs organization for the trust and the opportunity," said Yared. "I am looking forward to a good start and getting to know everyone. I worked hard over the summer and I I'm ready to get going."

The six-foot-one, 191-pound center also collected three goals and six assists for nine points in post-season contests. Yared recently attended Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp where he finished with three assists in three games.

"We're so excited to officially have William as a member of the Sea Dogs," said Sea Dogs President Trevor Georgie. "William is an impressive and determined young man. It has been a pleasure for us getting to know him and his family, as well as working with his agent leading up to this decision. He will be a big piece of our team's future and championship aspirations."

