Wild Things Acquire LHP Tanner Propst, Sign Him

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have acquired LHP Tanner Propst from the Tri-City ValleyCats as the player to be named in the trade that sent IF Ian Walters to the Cats during the 2023 season. The team has also signed Propst to a new 2024 contract. The transaction is presented by McClellands Contacting and Roofing, LLC.

Propst split the 2023 season between the Empire State Greys and the Tri-City ValleyCats. In 25 games with Empire State, Propst totaled 26.2 innings and fanned 28 batters with a 1-2 record and three saves. Of his 25 appearances, 16 were scoreless outings, including a scoreless innings against the Wild Things on June 16. He was sent to Tri-City in a trade with Empire State August 4 that sent Andrew Dietz back to the Greys. With the ValleyCats, he pitched 5.2 innings and struck out nine across six appearances.

The lefty is a former Rockies' farmhand. He signed with Colorado after his college career wrapped up in 2020 at Delta State. He also spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech during his college career. With the Rockies, he appeared with Single-A Fresno and with High-A Spokane. In 2021 with Fresno, he was 3-1 with two saves in 36 appearances. He posted a 3.54 ERA in 40.2 innings and struck out 63 with only 13 walks. He split 2022 between Spokane and Fresno, totaling 32 appearances and 32.2 innings pitched. He fanned 30 that season.

The southpaw becomes the fourth left-handed pitcher currently rostered by Washington, as Propst joins Kobe Foster, Zach Grace and Kyle White with that handedness.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Boomers. Season ticket and group packages are available for purchase now by calling 866-456-WILD or going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news on the building of the roster, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and now, once again, YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

