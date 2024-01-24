Sussex County Miners Announce Returning All-Star Oraj Anu

January 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Sussex County Miners News Release







Sussex County Miners proudly announce the return of power-hitting outfielder Oraj Anu for the 2024 season. Having joined the Miners from the University of Kentucky, Anu will be entering his second season with the team after an outstanding performance in 2023. Notably, Anu earned recognition as an All-Star player, further solidifying his impact on the field.

During the previous season, Anu, positioned at the heart of the Miner's order, played a crucial role in leading the team to a playoff appearance. Anu's impressive statistics from the 2023 season underscore his impact on the field. With a batting average of .321, he demonstrated precision at the plate. Anu also showcased his power-hitting abilities, leading the team with 20 home runs, and contributed significantly with 69 RBIs.

"Oraj Anu's return is a testament to the strength and continuity of our team. His exceptional performance last season elevated the entire squad, and we're thrilled to have him back for another exciting year," said Vincent Sangemino, General Manager of the Sussex County Miners.

Fans can look forward to another season filled with Anu's remarkable skills, including jaw-dropping homers, clutch RBIs, and electrifying plays. The Miners are gearing up for an unforgettable season as they reload their lineup for success in 2024. Stay tuned for an exciting journey as Sussex County Miners and All-Star player Oraj Anu aim for victory on the baseball diamond.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to secure their spot for all the thrilling action on the field. Don't miss a single moment as Oraj Anu and the Sussex County Miners aim for victory. For more information and to secure your season tickets, visithttp://sussexcountyminers.com/. Be a part of the excitement, and join us in cheering for the Miners throughout the season!

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.