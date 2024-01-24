2024 Weekly Promotions - Military Appreciation Presented by SecureOne Security Services - Illinois, Senior Night and Karaoke

January 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







Every Wednesday & Sunday is Military Appreciation Day presented by SecureOne Security Services - Illinois. Any veteran or active military member receives two tickets to that date's game. Just walk up to the ballpark box office on the day of any Wednesday or Sunday home game and show your military ID.

Also on Wednesday nights only, Seniors 55-years of age and older get a free ticket to that night's game. (Senior deal not valid for 10:35 am day games. Night games only!) Free senior tickets available on the night-of-the-game at the box office only...just walk up!

Finally, every Wednesday night is Karaoke Night. Sign up in advance by emailing us at [email protected]. Please type in the subject line "KARAOKE," and tell us your name, seat location and song you will be performing. Sign up will also be available at the game should spots be available. All participants will receive a FREE hot dog and drink token (alcohol included). NOTE: No Karaoke at 10:35 am games (5-15, 5-22, 6-26, 7-31)

Don't forget that all kids can run the bases after every home game!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.