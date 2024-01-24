2024 Weekly Promotions - JULIE, Inc. Family Sundays

January 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







Family Sundays are back presented by JULIE, Inc! Get your JULIE Jenks' Family Pack for JUST $45! Families will receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 chips, 4 sodas, 4 ice cream cups AND 4 souvenirs! (foam finger, hat, sunglasses, softy ball and thunderstick)

On top of the affordable ticket option, families will be able to enjoy face painting from Marvelous Faces and a fantastic in-game live animal presentation from Animals for Awareness, Dave DiNaso's Traveling World of Reptiles, and Big Run Wolf Ranch! After the game all fans are allowed on the field to run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from your favorite ThunderBolts!

Purchase your family pack by walking up to the box office at anytime or you can purchase the packs on-line (instructions below):

Purchase on-line HERE: Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Jenks in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS"

Finally do not forget that every Wednesday & Sunday is Military Appreciation Day presented by SecureOne Security Services - Illinois. Any veteran or active military member receives two tickets to that date's game. Just walk up to the ballpark box office on the day of any Wednesday or Sunday home game and show your military ID.

We want to thank JULIE for sponsoring our Family Sundays! JULIE is your Illinois One-Call System. Call 811 or visit illinois1call.com/click before you dig. It's a free service.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.