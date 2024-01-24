2024 Weekly Promotions - Value Tuesday Nights

January 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







Value Tuesday is back and better then ever! All lower and upper level box seats are JUST $3.00 each! Just walk on up to the box office. The 2024 season will see more concession items discounted on Value Tuesdays including $2.00 Hot Dogs, bags of Chips, Soda and Water! (discounted items not valid for 10:35 am day games)

Finally, all kids can run the bases after every home game!

