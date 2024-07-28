Wild Pitch Gives Jupiter a 7-6 Walk-Off Victory over Daytona in 11 Innings

July 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (52-44, 16-14) walk-it-off on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning to defeat the Daytona Tortugas (46-47, 15-12) by a final score 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the fifth walk-off win of the season and the second of the series for the Hammerheads to take the series over the Tortugas.

After two scoreless innings to begin the ballgame, the Hammerheads found an opportunity to strike first in the bottom of the third off of Daytona starting pitcher Dualvert Gutierrez. With two outs and two runners on base, Kemp Alderman smacked his first triple of the season and drove in both runners on base to give Jupiter the early 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Jupiter starting pitcher M.D. Johnson, in Jupiter on a rehab assignment from Double-A Pensacola, tossed three scoreless innings, but in the top of the fourth he had to exit the game due to an apparent injury. Johnson allowed just three hits and one walk in his second rehab start for the Hammerheads.

The pitching from both teams settled down in the middle innings before Daytona's offense erupted in the top of the seventh inning off of Hammerheads pitcher Walin Castillo. The Tortugas sent nine men to the plate and scored five runs on six hits, including a game-tying two-run home run by Esmith Pineda. Daytona would take a 5-2 lead after the top of the seventh inning.

However, Jupiter would not go down quietly and had an immediate response in the bottom of the frame. With two outs and two runners on base, Davis Bradshaw slapped a RBI single to left field to score Jordan McCants. Carmine Lane came into score on a wild pitch to put Jupiter within one run. Then, Alderman came up with another RBI on a single to center field to tie the ballgame at 5-5.

Neither team came up with a run in regulation and for the third time this series, the game needed extra innings. In the 10th inning, the Tortugas and Hammerheads each scored their placed-runner to make it a 6-6 tie. In the top of the 11th inning, Jack Sellinger (W, 1-3) was able to strand the placed-runner to set up the Hammerheads in the bottom frame. Jupiter loaded the bases with two outs and with Colby Shade at the plate, he took a wild pitch for a ball which allowed JT Mabry to score from third base to give the Hammerheads a 7-6 victory in 11 innings over Daytona in the series finale.

Jupiter is now 12-6 against Daytona this season. Shade and Alderman each had two hits with Alderman leading the game with three RBIs.

The Hammerheads will hit the road for six games as they take on the Clearwater Threshers beginning Tuesday, July 30th. Jupiter returns home on Tuesday, August 6th when they welcome the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for six games. Check out all of the upcoming promotional dates at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium below.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM:

Back to School Night: Parents, bring your kids to the ballpark for "Back to School Night" presented by FPL on Saturday, August 3rd when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Bradenton Marauders at 6:00 p.m. The first 500 kids will receive a Cardinals backpack and be sure to get to the ballpark early to get your school supplies throughout the concourse.

Noble Meyer/Masyn Winn Bobblehead Giveaways: You won't want to miss out on two limited-edition collectors' items. On Saturday, August 10th, the Jupiter Hammerheads host the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at 6:00 p.m. where the first 500 fans will receive a mini Noble Meyer bobblehead presented by Gordon and Partners. On Saturday, August 31st, the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. where the first 500 fans will receive a mini Masyn Winn bobblehead presented by Window Gang. Fans have the option of purchasing a guaranteed bobblehead package for $40 which gets you both mini bobbleheads and a reserved box ticket to both games. Visit the ticket office or call Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for more information.

Women Run the Diamond: Come to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for "Women Run the Diamond Night" on Saturday, August 17th when the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals take the field at 6:00 p.m. There will be a women expo beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a chance to meet-and-greet women throughout the game and industry. Nominate women of the community by going to rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com/women-run-the-diamond with six winners being selected to be recognized before the game and treated to a suite and behind-the-scenes tour.

Baseball and Brews: Combine beer and baseball for "Baseball and Brews Night" presented by Southern Eagle Distributing on Saturday, August 24th when the Jupiter Hammerheads host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. With a special $30 ticket ($35 at the gate), it includes admittance to the craft beer tasting event from 5:00-7:00 p.m., souvenir tasting mug, and a seat at the game. Plus, there will be fireworks after the game.

Dog Day: Be sure to bring your dog to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for the final "Dog Day" of 2024 on Friday, August 30th when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:30 p.m. All dogs get in free if their owners have a game ticket.

Dollar Night: End the season on a night dedicated to dollar deals and baseball for "Dollar Night" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, September 7th at 6:00 p.m. when the Palm Beach Cardinals and the Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond.

