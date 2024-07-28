Jenkins Leads Mussels to Series Win, Claiming Dunedin Finale 6-3

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Walker Jenkins drove in three runs Sunday, leading the Mighty Mussels to a 6-3 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays at TD Ballpark.

The Fort Myers' (50-43, 19-9) win caps a 7-2 road trip in which the Mussels scored 54 runs (6.0/game). With Lakeland losing Sunday, Fort Myers now holds a 2.5 game lead in the second half division race.

Dunedin (48-46, 14-14) got the scoring going Sunday, getting back-to-back singles to start the first inning against Mussels' starter Cesar Lares. Two batters later, Edward Duran singled to make it 1-0. The next batter was Yeuni Munoz, who drove in a run with a hit by pitch to make it 2-0. Lares then retired three batters in a row to escape further trouble.

The Mussels struck right back in the top of the third. After three walks loaded the bases, Yohander Martinez dribbled a single down the third base line to make it 2-1. The next batter was Jenkins, who sliced a two-out, two-run single into left to put Fort Myers on top 3-2.

Still up by that margin in the top of the third, Brandon Winokur singled to start the inning. Two batters later, Daniel Pena singled to move Winokur to third. Braden Barry then kicked the ball in left, allowing Winokur to score and make it 4-2. Three batters later, Angel Del Rosario bounced into a fielder's choice to plate Pena and cap the inning at 5-2 Mussels.

After Dunedin drew one closer on an Arjun Nimmala home run in the fourth, Maddux Houghton led off the sixth with a single to left. After he stole second, Jenkins delivered another RBI by pulling a grounder into right to cap the scoring at 6-3.

Xander Hamilton entered in the eighth and retired all six batters he faced, striking out three in route to his seventh save of the season.

The Mighty Mussels will begin at six-game series with the St. Lucie Mets at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

