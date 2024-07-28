Pineda's Homer Keys Five-Run Frame, But Tortugas Falter in 11th

July 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla- Esmith Pineda blasted his seventh home run of the year to power a five-run seventh inning, but the Tortugas couldn't hold a three-run lead, and the Jupiter Hammerheads rallied for a 7-6 victory in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter (16-14, 52-44) earned a series win as Daytona (15-12, 46-47) fell to just 4-9 in extra inning games this season.

The first two innings passed with little of note offensively. In the third, Daytona mounted their first scoring threat as Carlos Sanchez led off with a double against M.D. Johnson. However, Johnson retired the next three as Sanchez did not score.

In the bottom of the third, Jupiter took the lead against Daytona starter Dualvert Gutierrez. Back-to-back singles opened the inning, but Pineda threw out Junior Sanchez at third for the first out. Gutierrez then issued a walk before picking up the second out on a fielder's choice. Kemp Alderman, though, crushed a two-run triple to right-center that staked Jupiter to a 2-0 lead.

Daytona made a push in the fourth as Trey Faltine led off with an infield single, then after Johnson left due to injury, moved to second on a walk to Sammy Stafura. However, new pitcher Nick Maldonado picked up a strikeout, then picked off Faltine and caught Stafura stealing, abruptly ending the threat.

Neither team seriously threatened over the next couple frames as Maldonado added another scoreless inning. Meanwhile, Daytona reliever Alex Johnson struck out two in a 1-2-3 fourth before giving way to Hunter Hollan, who worked scoreless fifth and sixth frames.

In the seventh, Daytona finally came to life against reliever Walin Castillo. Ariel Almonte led off the inning with a double, then came home when Pineda tied the game on a 372-foot home run to left two batters later. Daytona then strung together four straight singles, with Luis Reyes and Yerlin Confidan each driving in a run. Reyes then came home on a passed ball to put Daytona in front 5-2.

However, Jupiter rallied in the bottom of the seventh against Hollan. A hit batter and walk put two on with no outs, before Hollan retired the next two batters. However, Davis Bradshaw singled in a run, before a wild pitch scored Carmine Lane. Alderman then lined a single to center to score Bradshaw, tying the game at five.

Neither team threatened to score in the final two innings of regulation as Jesse Bergin spun 2.0 scoreless innings for Jupiter and Jonah Hurney returned the favor for the Tortugas, sending the game to extras for the third time in the series.

In the tenth, automatic runner Eddy Isturiz moved to third on a leadoff groundout by Confidan, then scored when Faltine lined his second hit of the day into right field, putting Daytona in front 6-5.

In the bottom half of the frame, though, an infield single led off the inning, moving automatic runner Bradshaw to third. Alderman then bounced into a 4-6-3 double play, but it brought Bradshaw home to tie the game, sending the game to the 11th.

In the 11th, a strikeout from Jack Sellinger began the inning, but pinch-runner Malvin Valdez scooted to third on a ball in the dirt. After a pop-up, Sanchez walked and Moss worked the count full, but grounded out sharply to third to end the inning as the Tortugas failed to score.

In the bottom half of the inning, Logan Campbell came on and immediately allowed a leadoff single to put runners on the corners, before a fielder's choice netted him the first out. After an intentional walk loaded the bases with one out, Campbell picked up a strikeout. However, while one strike away from ending the inning, the right-hander uncorked a wild pitch, scoring J.T. Mabry as Jupiter walked it off in 11 innings, 7-6.

Daytona will have Monday off before returning home to face the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday night in the first game of a seven-game series. Tuesday night will be Silver Sluggers and Breast Cancer Awareness Night along with Taco Tuesday specials beginning at $3. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv/Bally Live with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense begins at 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.