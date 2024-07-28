"Oat Milkers" Win Rain-Shortened Finale against Threshers, 3-2

July 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons in their Malmo Oat Milers uniforms

TAMPA, Fla. - The Malmo Oat Milkers (Tampa Tarpons, 16-12) defeated the Clearwater Threshers (8-22) in a rain shortened game on Sunday afternoon at GMS Field. Clearwater scored the first two runs before Malmo (Tampa) threw up three in the fourth, which proved to be vital with the incoming weather. After four and a half innings of play, the game was called due to inclement weather giving Malmo (Tampa) their tenth win in their last eleven games.

RHP Gabriel Barbosa (5.0IP, 6H, 2ER, 6K, 1HR) picked up the victory in Sunday's series finale. Barbosa used a reverse pitch mix, relying more on his off-speed than his fastballs. 65% of Barbosa's pitches were of the off-speed variety. His swing and miss pitch was his slider, totaling a whiff rate of 50%.

Clearwater struck first in the second. Eduardo Tait led off the frame, hammering a home run off of the right field foul pole.

The Threshers tacked on one run in the fourth. Raylin Heredia dumped a single into left field and then Tait doubled, putting two runners in scoring position. Jared Thomas grounded out to first to bring home Heredia and extend Clearwater's lead to two.

Malmo (Tampa) came back to take the lead in the fourth. 3B Dylan Jasso walked and CF Jackson Castillo doubled putting two runners in scoring position. LF Willy Montero knotted up the game with a base hit back up the middle.

C Diomedes Hernandez put Tampa on top with a fielder's choice, which brought home W. Montero.

In the bottom of the fifth, the rain started to come down and the tarp was put on the field. The game was called due to inclement weather as the Oat Milkers (Tarpons) secured another victory.

The Tarpons will travel to Lakeland on Tuesday where they will continue their playoff push to take on the Flying Tigers. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with RHP Bryce Warrecker projected on the mound.

