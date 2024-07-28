Weather Stalls Finale as Threshers Fall 3-2

TAMPA, FL - Inclement weather ended the series finale early as the Clearwater Threshers (51-45, 8-22) fell 3-2 in five innings to the Tampa Tarpons (40-54, 16-12). The Threshers return home to begin a six-game homestand against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday.

Eduardo Tait led off the second inning with a solo home run off Tarpons starter Gabriel Barbosa to open the scoring and give the Threshers an early 1-0 lead. Raylin Heredia led off the fourth inning with a single to left and moved to third on the next pitch when Tait doubled to the centerfield wall. Two batters later, Jared Thomas grounded out to first, but it was enough for Heredia to scamper home and score, doubling the Threshers lead at 2-0.

Tampa tied the game in the home half of the fourth, scoring on a two-run single before an out was recorded and then again on a fielder's choice with one out in the inning to take a 3-2 lead. As soon as the final out was recorded in the top of the fifth inning, the tarp went on the field and a weather delay began in Tampa. The weather did not let up, and the game finished in a 3-2 loss for the Threshers.

Jordan Fowler allowed two hits and struck out two in 3.0 shutout innings of a no-decision. Dylan Covey (0-1) walked two and allowed three runs on two hits in 0.1 innings to take the loss. John Henriquez retired the final two batters he faced in the fourth in 0.2 scoreless and hitless frames.

Tait hit his first home run as a Thresher...The homer was his 50th RBI of the season including his 49 RBIs in the FCL...Saltiban had his second multi-steal game of the series...He is the first Thresher this season with two games with more than one steal...Heredia has reached safely in each of the last six games...The Threshers begin a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday, July 30...First pitch will be at 6:30 pm at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

