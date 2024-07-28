Fort Myers Races Past Jays to Claim Finale

July 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Blue Jays couldn't hang onto an early advantage and fell to Fort Myers in the series finale, 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark. With the loss, Dunedin loses the series four games to two.

The Blue Jays claimed a 2-0 first inning lead, as the first five Dunedin hitters reached. Edward Duran got the Jays on the board with an RBI single, and Yeuni Munoz took one for the team with a bases loaded hit by pitch.

The lead evaporated in the top of the second. Dunedin starter Gage Stanifer retired the first two batters of the second inning before issuing three consecutive walks. Yohander Martinez capitalized, poking an RBI single to get the Mighty Mussels on the board.

Walker Jenkins delivered the lead with a two-RBI single, putting Fort Myers ahead for good.

Stanifer limited the damage to three in the second, but surrendered two runs in the third and was removed after 2.2 frames.

Arjun Nimmala provided a spark for the Blue Jays offense in the fourth, lifting a solo homer to left - his second of the week and ninth of the season - to make it 5-3.

The Mussels got that run back in the sixth, as Jenkins collected his third RBI of the day on a single to push the lead to 6-3.

Dunedin threatened with runners in the sixth and seventh but hit into double plays to end both frames. The Blue Jays couldn't materialize a late rally, going down in order in their final two at bats.

The Blue Jays will hit the road for Daytona for a seven-game series (which includes a Wednesday doubleheader) on Tuesday. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6:35pm. Fans can tune into the hometown broadcast for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.