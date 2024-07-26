Wild Ninth for Stockton Leads to Comeback Win for Fresno

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports coughed up a one-run lead in the ninth inning on Thursday night, dropping game three of the series with Fresno by a score of 7-3.

The Ports were up 3-2 going into the ninth inning, but rather than sticking with reliever Mark Adamiak who cruised through a 1-2-3 eighth, Stockton decided to get fellow reliever Luke Anderson into the game since he hand't pitched since Sunday.

Anderson does own a 2.40 ERA on the season, but that does not include five unearned runs that came in against him after an error with two outs back on May 30 against Modesto. The right hander had also walked 17 batters through 15 innings coming into the game to 20 strikeouts. He would walk three of the first four batters he faced to load the bases, then hit a batter to tie the game. A two-RBI, ground-rule double put Fresno ahead 5-3, before T.J. Czyz allowed a two-RBI single that put the Grizzlies up 7-3, and the Ports did not score in the bottom of the inning.

Fresno led 2-0 after one inning on a two-run homer from Jason Hinchman. But a Nate Nankil solo home run (10) to lead off the fourth got Stockton on the board, and Nelson Beltran hit a solo shot (3) to right center to tie the game at 2-2 in the fifth. Nankil doubled to lead off the sixth and came in to score on a sac fly to deep center by Myles Naylor that put the Ports ahead 3-2.

Stockton got good pitching from Jose Dicochea who allowed just the two runs in 4.2 innings of work with no walks and six strikeouts. Yunior Tur also threw 2.1 scoreless innings as well.

Game four is scheduled for 7:05 PM with Grizzlies RHP Bryan Perez (3-4, 4.64) versus Ports RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (2-2, 4.79).

The first 1000 fans will receive a Tumblr presented By Codestack Academy, and the Ports will continue their Christmas Jersey auction that runs until Monday at 5:00 PM.

