Comeback Claws Emerge in 5-Run 9th as Grizzlies Slash Losing Streak and Ports 7-3 Thursday

July 26, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (9-18, 47-45) scraped past the Stockton Ports (10-17, 36-55) 7-3 Thursday night from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies enjoyed their seventh comeback claws triumph in the seventh inning or later, snapping their five-game losing streak. Fresno's first victory since the All-Star Break also halted their three-game losing skid to Stockton. The Grizzlies improved to 76-29 all-time against the Ports (15-6 record this season) with a 41-10 all-time record (11-4 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno relished their fourth second half road win (4-14) and third victory when trailing after eight innings away from home (3-21).

For the fourth consecutive contest, the Grizzlies scored in the first inning. Fresno has alternated one and two runs in those four games. Andy Perez swatted a first pitch single up the middle, his third straight affair with a leadoff hit (double, homer, single). Then, Jason Hinchman demolished a two-run blast to right-center field, his third homer of the year. The Ports took a 3-2 lead after plating one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames. Nate Nankil whacked a solo wallop to left-center field, his 10th clout of the season. Nelson Beltran tied the game with a solo shot to right-center field, his third dinger of the 2024 campaign. Finally, Myles Naylor lifted a sacrifice fly to center, notching Nankil, who doubled a couple batters before.

The one-run Ports' lead held until the top of the ninth when the Grizzlies' comeback claws appeared, ready to end the losing streak. Hinchman, Nick Gile and Fadriel Cruz all drew walks, loading the bases for Ben McCabe with one out. McCabe worked the count full before he was beaned by a pitch, knotting the contest at three. Still with only one out, Caleb Hobson stepped up the dish, looking to push Fresno in front. On a 1-2 offering, Hobson clobbered a go-ahead, ground-rule double to center, adding Gile and Cruz. After a pitching change, Perez provided two insurance runs with a single up the middle, giving him another multi-hit night. The four-run advantage was enough in the bottom of the ninth, as the Grizzlies celebrated a huge win.

Grizzlies' southpaw Albert Pacheco logged another quality start after six innings of three-run ball. Pacheco scattered eight hits and one walk while striking out five. He whiffed the first two batters of the game, induced one enormous double play and received some nice defensive help. Bryson Hammer (5-3) was awarded the win after two scoreless frames. Hammer left four runners stranded in his appearance. Sam Weatherly wrapped up the last inning with two punchouts.

Ports' righty Jose Dicochea chucked four and two-thirds frames, permitting two runs (earned), on three hits and no walks while fanning six. The Hinchman longball was the only downside to Dicochea's start. Yunior Tur followed with two and one-third innings of shutout baseball. Tur overpowered three batters in his relief effort. Mark Adamiak hurled a 1-2-3 eighth, punching out one. Luke Anderson (2-2) blew his first save and suffered the setback after being tagged for all five runs. T.J. Czyz secured the final two outs for Anderson. The squads continue their six-game series tomorrow night from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Jason Hinchman (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- CF Caleb Hobson (1-4, GR2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 3B Andy Perez (2-5, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RF Nate Nankil (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- LF Nelson Beltran (2-5, HR, RBI, R)

- C Carlos Amaya (3-4, 2B, SB, CS)

On Deck:

Friday, July 26, 2024, at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (3-4, 4.64) vs. Stockton RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (2-2, 4.79)

On That Fres-Note:

In the top of the seventh, Ben McCabe worked an 11-pitch walk. McCabe had some big plate appearances on the night.

