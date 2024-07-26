Sixers Walk It off on Thursday

July 26, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - A walk-off RBI hit from Inland Empire catcher Yeremi Villahermosa gave Inland Empire a 5-4 win over Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday night, sending the Quakes to their first loss in the series at San Manuel Stadium.

Tied at 4-4 in the last of the ninth, Felix Cabrera allowed a lead-off single to Sonny Dichiara, who was then lifted for pinch-runner Jorge Ruiz. Ruiz then stole second and scored the game-winner as Villahermosa lined the first Cabrera (5-3) pitch to right for the game-winner.

The Quakes got a strong night from Carlos Rojas, who drove in a run with a sac fly to give the Quakes a 3-2 lead in the sixth, then tied the game at 4-4 with a two-out RBI single.

Chris Barazza (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for Inland, taking the win.

Sean McLain smashed a solo homer for Rancho, his fifth of the year.

The Quakes (15-12, 45-46) will send Luke Fox (0-0) to the mound on Friday in game four, while Inland will counter with Barrett Kent (1-11) at 6:35pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 30, when they host the San Jose Giants for a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website to learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

