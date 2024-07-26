Storm Walk-off Rawhide for 32nd Win of the Year

The 2024 Lake Elsinore Storm have had a penchant for the theatrical. Their 32nd win at home was one of their many this season that ended on a Storm base hit. Jacob Campbell was tonight's dedicated walk-off hero. This is now the second time he has left the home crowd on their feet in celebration before exiting the building. Before that any of that happened, the Storm fell behind.

The Visalia Rawhide would combine to put four unanswered runs on the scoreboard by the fourth inning. The Storm were unable to answer back in the third inning, however, they found a way in the fourth.

Leodalis De Vries and Rosman Verdugo both got on base via base hits. The "Teen Titans" would combine for three hits and three walks tonight, increasing their fantastically bloated OPS' in July. Campbell then loaded the bases on a hit-by-pitch for Ryan Wilson.

Wilson had already made an incredible diving catch in center field for the very first out of the ballgame, but he doubled down on production with a two-run single to cut the deficit in half. Kaden Hollow would then get an RBI via a groundout to put Lake Elsinore behind just one.

In the following inning, Leodalis De Vries' sparkling future would once again shine brightly upon The Diamond. A long, solo home run would tie the game, but before that was certified, there was a spirited discussion in the sand behind home plate. Ultimately, the long ball was ruled long enough to justify four bags being touched and the Storm tied the game at four runs each.

The game would stay cemented in place for the rest of regulation. For four innings, both offenses were held scoreless. The Storm bullpen continued its dominance with 4.1 innings of work with four strikeouts and only one hit allowed. This included a scoreless top of the tenth inning from Alejandro Lugo.

The Storm would then get the bases loaded with no outs for Jacob Campbell as De Vries and Verdugo both reached base on walks prior to his at bat. He would shoot a single into left field and beyond the dive of the Rawhide's second baseman to end the game in celebratory fashion.

The Storm have now won two of three games against Visalia as they look to capture two more wins before the homestand concludes.

