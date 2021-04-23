Wild Keep Rolling with 3-2 Win over IceHogs

April 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (12-10-4-0; 28 pts.) muscled past the Rockford IceHogs (8-14-1-0; 17 pts.) by a final score of 3-2 Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. With the win, the Wild are 8-1-1 in their last ten games.

For the sixth straight game, Rockford scored the opening goal of the contest. Forward Chris Wilkie tucked it past Iowa goaltender Dereck Baribeau (seven saves) at 3:33 of the first period to make it 1-0 IceHogs.

The Wild struck back with a goal from forward Gerry Mayhew at 7:53 of the first period. Forward Matt Boldy sped behind the visiting net to pressure Rockford goaltender Cale Morris (24 saves), who was out of his crease to play the puck. Morris' attempted clear hit Boldy and banked in front of the IceHogs' net to Mayhew, who finished on the empty cage to tie the game, 1-1.

Less than a minute after the Wild goal, Rockford took the lead back at 8:48 of the opening stanza. Forward Garrett Mitchell redirected a shot from the left circle past Baribeau for a 2-1 lead.

With under a minute to play in the first period, a collision between Wilkie and Baribeau forced the Wild goalie out of the game and he did not return. Wilkie received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for the collision. Goaltender Hunter Jones (20 saves) replaced Baribeau in the pipes for the remainder of the game.

Rockford preserved their 2-1 lead into the first intermission and outshot Iowa 9-7 during the first period.

Iowa equalized at 1:21 of the second period with a power play goal from forward Connor Dewar. Boldy sent a pass to defenseman Calen Addison at the middle of the offensive blueline. Addison's quick pass to the left circle set up Dewar who zipped it past the blocker of Morris to tie the game, 2-2.

Forward Brandon Duhaime extended his goal streak to three games with a tally at 15:00 of the second period. The Parkland, Fla. native spun a shot from just outside of the right faceoff dot over the right shoulder of Morris for a 3-2 Wild lead. Forwards Gabriel Dumont and Will Bitten received the assists on the goal.

Iowa held a 3-2 lead through two periods of action. The Wild outshot the IceHogs in the second frame 13-12 and Rockford led in total shots through 40 minutes, 21-20.

Jones completed a perfect night in relief stopping eight third period shots from Rockford. The Wild held their 3-2 lead throughout the entirety of the third stanza for their fourth win in their last five home games (4-0-1).

The IceHogs outshot the Wild in the third period, 8-7, and had the total edge in shots, 29-27. Iowa went 1-3 on their power plays in the game while Rockford ended the night 0-3 on the man-advantage.

The Wild and the IceHogs battle again Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.