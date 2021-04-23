Senn Stops 36 in 4-2 Loss to Phantoms

April 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release









Binghamton Senators fight the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Senators fight the Lehigh Valley Phantoms(Binghamton Devils)

NEWARK - Gilles Senn made 36 saves in a 4-2 loss to the visiting Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Lehigh Valley cashed in on a power play at 10:34 of the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Tyson Foerster took a great pass and beat goaltender Gilles Senn for his seventh goal of the year with assists from Chris Mueller and Egor Zamula.

Reilly Walsh tied the game up at one on the power play for the Devils. After goaltender Zane McIntyre made two great saves on the penalty kill, Walsh took the puck in the left circle and ripped a shot over his right shoulder. The goal was Walsh's third of the year with assists from Graeme Clarke and A.J. Greer at 12:45 of the first.

With just 0:29 left in the period, Foerster scored his second of the game to give the Phantoms a 2-1 lead after one. Josh Jacobs' stick broke and Foerster let a shot go from the left circle and beat a sprawling Senn in the crease. The goal was his eighth of the year from Cal O'Reilly and Zamula and the Devils trailed by one after 20 minutes.

Early in the second, A.J. Greer scored on the power play to tie the game, 2-2. Greer moved down the right side and sent a wrist shot through a screen and by the glove of McIntyre just 1:08 into the period. The goal was Greer's third of the season and second with the Devils with assists from Clarke and Kevin Bahl.

Andy Andreoff tipped a shot by Wyatte Wylie to give the Phantoms another one-goal lead. The goal was Andreoff's first of the year in his first game with the Phantoms at 8:10 of the second with assists from Wylie and Tyler Wotherspoon. Lehigh Valley took a 3-2 lead into the third along with a 28-17 shot advantage.

Andreoff sealed the win with an empty-net goal late in regulation for a 4-2 lead. Senn stopped 36 shots in the loss and McIntyre denied 26 in the win.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.