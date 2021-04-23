Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, April 23rd

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators meet Laval Rocket again tonight at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa for game two out of three this week.

The Sens are 10-13-1-0 this season heading into tonight's matchup.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Filip Gustavsson in goal tonight, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Cedric Andree, Joe Carroll, Jonathan Davidsson, Brandon Fortunato, Mitch Hoelscher, Zach Magwood, Merrick Rippon, and Mads Sogaard are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators have met Laval Rocket eight times so far this season, with two wins. The Sens are currently sitting in 4th place in the Canadian Division, with 21 points.

Who to Watch:

Cole Reinhardt was selected sixth round, 181st overall at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators. He finished the 2019-20 season with the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) with 31 goals and 24 assists for an impressive 55 points in 56 games. In total, he has recorded 141 points (75 goals, 66 assists) in his 252-game WHL career. Reinhardt made the jump to professional hockey this season and so far has accumulated 9 points (4 goals) in 23 games played.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, with the broadcast on TSN1200 and CJBQ800.

