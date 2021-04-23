Monsters Sign Forward Billy Moskal to Amateur Tryout Contract
April 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters signed forward Billy Moskal to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract. In 58 appearances for the OHL's London Knights last season, Moskal posted 13-14-27 with 39 penalty minutes and a +16 rating.
A 6'0", 190 lb. right-shooting native of Sudbury, ON, Moskal, 21, tallied 34-57-91 with 154 penalty minutes and a +38 rating in 205 career OHL appearances, all for London, spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20.
