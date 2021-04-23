Henderson Ends Homestand with 4-1 Loss

The Henderson Silver Knights came up short with a 4-1 loss against the Bakersfield Condors Thursday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Tomas Jurco found an open Cody Glass to give Henderson the early 1-0 advantage. Bakersfield answered with back-to-back goals from James Hamlin and Tyler Benson to take the 2-1 lead. In the final frame, the Condors secured the win, 4-1, with goals from Brad Malone and Tyler Brenson.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights head to California to face the San Diego Gulls on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT at Pechanga Arena. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

