Wil Trapp in His Bag @MNUnitedFC
Published on March 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2026
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- Inter Miami CF Pulls past New York City FC - New York City FC
- Timbers Sign T2 Midfielder Eric Izoita to Short-Term Agreement - Portland Timbers
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