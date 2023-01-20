Wickline Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to Thunderbirds

January 20, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons suffered the team's first regulation home defeat on Friday night in a 4-3 loss to the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Cody Wickline scored twice for the River Dragons, his second multi-goal game of the season and ninth multi-point game of the year. Wickline opened the scoring for the River Dragons at 7:42 of the first period on an assist from Jay Croop to make it a 1-0 game.

Carolina roared back for three straight, including a pair of goals 50 seconds apart to establish a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Columbus fought back in the second, with Wickline's second of the night coming just 4:11 into the frame and Greco scoring at 8:49 to tie the game 3-3.

Late in the second period, John Buttitta scored on a one-timer from the left circle for what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

Breandan Colgan took the loss with 15 saves for Columbus.

The same two teams are back at it tomorrow night at the Columbus Civic Center on Hometown Heroes Night. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 pm and tickets are available through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.