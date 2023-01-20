High-Scoring Hunter Joins CRD Ahead of Weekend Set

January 20, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced that forward Ryan Hunter will slot into the lineup for this weekend's series against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

The 21-year-old Hunter has 40 goals and 96 points in just 32 games with the GMHL's Bradford Bulls. Standing 6-2 and weighing 185 lbs. the Toronto, Ontario native blends speed and skill with a touch of grit to round out his game. Hunter was named to this year's GMHL All-Star Game, and last season won an SIJHL championship with the Red Lake Miners and was named the league's top forward after posting 25-36-61 in just 27 games.

Hunter's signing falls under the FPHL's rule allowing teams to sign up to three graduating seniors or overage junior players and add them to the 24-man roster. Any player signed under this guise must play five regular season games to become playoff eligible.

Columbus hosts Carolina Friday and Saturday night at 7:35 pm. Friday night is a Mascot Birthday Bash for both Scorch and Torch as they turn four! Saturday night is Hometown Heroes Night, honoring local Firefighters, EMS, Police, City and Municipal workers. Inquire about our special buy one, get one ticket deal for Hometown Heroes by calling 706-507-4625.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2023

High-Scoring Hunter Joins CRD Ahead of Weekend Set - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.