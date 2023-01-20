Sea Wolves Win Third in a Row

January 20, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Harrington, DE - The (6-21-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves went on a five-goal run in the first period on Friday night and carried it to a 7-3 win over the (1-25-2) Delaware Thunder at the Centre Ice Arena. Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored his second consecutive hat trick and added a fourth goal before the final buzzer.

The first Mississippi goal came shorthanded after Jake Raleigh gave a drop pass to Yianni Liarakos, who smoked in his second goal with the team. Shortly after, Yevdokimov scored twice in the opening period along with Raleigh and Marvin Powell for a 5-0 Sea Wolves lead after one period.

In a turn of events, the Sea Wolves went scoreless in the second period. Delaware chipped their deficit down to three with goals from Rasmus Asp and Dzmitry Daniliuk. Danila Milushkincollected assists on both plays.

Milushkin added to his impressive performance with the third straight Thunder goal midway through period three. After fighting through a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Yevdokimov put things out of reach at 7-3 after scoring for his third and fourth time respectively.

Blake Weyrick earned his third straight win in net with 33 saves. Other notable performances include Liarakos' four-point game (1G-3A), and two assists each being recorded by Raleigh, Jeff Eppright and Kyle Russell.

The Sea Wolves finish their trip to Delaware with a 6:00pm CST puck drop tomorrow against the Thunder. Fans can view the action live on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

ABOUT THE MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are a member of the Class-A Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The team plays at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Wolves Den) in Biloxi, Mississippi.

For 2022-23 season tickets, drop by the hockey office at 4063 Ginger Drive Suite D., D'Iberville MS, or call 228-999-8333.

To learn more about corporate partnerships, visit our hockey office or call Jerod Campbell directly at 228-600-WOLF.

You don't want to miss the "Comeback of the Pack"!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.