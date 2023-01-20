Hat Tricks Win Danbury Out-Muscles Watertown

Danbury, CT- After a rough two-game road trip to Biloxi, the Danbury Hat Tricks returned home looking for some home cooking to lift their souls and home record. They ultimately got what they sought, but not without a physical and grueling matchup against the defending Commissioner's Cup Champion Watertown Wolves.

The Wolves got the jump in the first period, outshooting the Hat Tricks 9-4 and landing a power play goal thanks to the efforts of Elijah Wilson at the 16:34 point of the stanza.

Danbury woke back up in the second period and were rewarded with a fortunate puck bounce odd Michael Marchesan's stick to knot the score even at the 9:17 mark of the frame.

The Hat Tricks' power play, which has struggled for much of the season got a needed chance near the third period's middle point thanks to a Brandon Baker cross checking penalty, and Danbury capitalized on the chance. Daniel McKitrick popped a rebound off a Michael Marchesan shot into the net put the Hat Tricks ahead 2-1. Watertown kept attacking but failed to beat Brian Wilson, who stopped 26 of 27 shots, and Dmitry Kuznetsov landed the empty net goal to end the scoring at 3-1.

Watertown drops to 11-16-0, and combined with Elmira's win over Binghamton, drops the Wolves into 4th place in the FPHL's Empire Division. . Owen Liskiewicz stopped 22 of 24 shots faced. The Wolves hit the road next weekend for a two-game slate in Fraser, MI, to play the Motor City Rockers.

Danbury improves to 22-3-3, still sitting in first place in the Empire Division, six points ahead of the Binghamton Black Bears, whom the Hat Tricks meet on Saturday night. Puck drops at 7PM for the matchup between the first-place teams in the Empire.

Hat Tricks Hosting New Haven Night February 4th

The Danbury Hat Tricks will pay homage to the New Haven Nighthawks by wearing Nighthawks throwback jerseys on Saturday, February 4th at 7PM at the Danbury Ice Arena against the Columbus River Dragons.

The Nighthawks were a beloved minor-league hockey team that called the New Haven Coliseum home for 20 years. They served as minor-league affiliates for the Minnesota North Stars, New York Islanders, New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings for various periods from 1972-1992.

In partnership with the aptly named New Haven Nighthawks Brewing Company and TK's American Cafe, which used to be based outside of New Haven Coliseum, the Hat Tricks will sport black-and-orange Nighthawks sweaters in their matchup with the Columbus River Dragons before auctioning off their throwbacks after the game.

"It's a wonderful nod to the past," said Jeff Haynes, owner of Nighthawks Brewing Company. "The idea of the [New Haven Nighthawks] beer was to keep the logo, and to someday see a Nighthawk game again. This is the mecca of what we've been trying to do."

An additional piece to the night, former Nighthawk and current Columbus River Dragons Head Coach Jerome Bechard will be in the building.

"I remember TK's being packed after every home game," said Tom Kennedy, owner of TK's American Cafe in Danbury. "Whether it was the Beast of New Haven (AHL) or the New Haven Knights (UHL), fans were always so passionate. And a lot of those Section 14 fans helped form Section 102 in Danbury!"

Tickets to New Haven Night on Saturday, February 4th, can be purchased by clicking the link here.

2022-23 Hockey Card Set Available for Pre-Order!

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce the 2022-23 Hockey Card set! A 25-card set for the 2022-23 edition of the Danbury Hat Tricks is available for pre-order now. Quantities are limited, so click on the link to get the hockey cards for your favorite players now! The set is $15.00.

Hat Tricks Hosting Scout Night January 21st!

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are hosting Scout Night on Saturday, January 21st when the Danbury Hat Tricks take on the Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drops at 7 PM. Any scout troop members who sign up will receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game and the unique opportunity to sleep over at the Danbury Ice Arena that night! Bring your tent or sleeping bag and camp out from the January winter in the Danbury Arena.

In addition, participating Scouts will receive a complimentary beverage & hot dog.

As part of the night, all Scouts will have the opportunity to participate in a post-game skate on the ice (skate rentals are available), they will receive an arcade card and there will be a showing of a movie on the video board.

Scouts will also have the opportunity to present the colors on the ice and stand with the team for the National Anthem.

To get your tickets, go to scoutnight.comand use the code SCOUTS on checkout. We look forward to welcoming all scout troop members to the heart of Hat City, USA.

