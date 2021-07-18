Wichita Wins Third Straight over Tulsa

WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge picked up their third win in a row against Tulsa, scoring seven or more runs for the third straight game as well. Wichita adds to their lead in the division as they hold the top spot by one game after tonight's victory.

Both teams were held scoreless through three innings, but both teams scored in their halves of the fourth to break the drought. Tulsa scored two in the fourth off a Carlos Rincon RBI-double and a Romer Cuadrado RBI-single to take the early lead. Wichita put one on the board in the home half of the fourth with a solo home run by Andrew Bechtold. Bechtold's team-leading 11th homer of the year traveled over the deepest part of center field at 107 miles per hour to cut into the Driller lead.

The Wind Surge took advantage of a bases loaded and no outs situation to add four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Spencer Steer placed Wichita ahead on a line drive to center field, scoring Williams and Cabrera to give the Surge the lead.

On the next at-bat, Spencer Steer stole second for his 1st stolen base of the year. Tulsa's catcher Stevie Berman allowed Steer to steal second but tried to pick-off Whitefield with a lead at third base. Berman completely overthrew the third baseman easily allowing Whitefield and Steer to score to complete the four run inning.

A BJ Boyd score on a wild pitch in the sixth and a BJ Boyd RBI single up the middle in the seventh solidified a 7-2 victory for the Surge.

Starter Bryan Sammons kept the Wind Surge in the game with his five innings of work and picked up the win tonight. Sammons allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five in his ninth start of the year. Calvin Faucher had an impressive outing in his 2.1 innings of relief. Faucher pitched a scoreless appearance allowing just one hit and striking out two Tulsa batters.

NOTES: Jovani Moran promoted to AAA St Paul Saints.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game five against the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow evening (7/17). First pitch is set for 6:05 pm from Riverfront Stadium. The Surge will wear special cancer awareness jerseys and hats for tomorrow's game in support of cancer awareness night. Wichita will start RHP Chris Vallimont (2-4, 3.96 ERA) against Tulsa's RHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-2, 2.91 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

