Thompson Homers, Riders Toppled in Series Finale

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were downed by the Springfield Cardinals 4-1 in the series finale on Sunday from Riders Field.

The Cardinals (26-40) jumped on the board first in the first inning with a sacrifice fly by Ivan Herrera against Frisco (39-27) opener Ronny Henriquez (1-2).

Springfield then tacked on in the third when Luken Baker smashed a three-run home run to make it 4-0.

Frisco found the scoreboard for the only time on the night on Bubba Thompson's solo home run in the seventh. It was Thompson's ninth home run of the season, a new career high.

Dalton Roach (5-5) earned the win, throwing seven innings for the Cardinals, while Domingo Robles took home his first save of the season with two shutout innings.

Following a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders begin a 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Game one is set for Tuesday, July 20th at 7:05 p.m. from HODGETOWN. Neither team has announced a starter for the game.

