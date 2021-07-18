Cards Take 3rd 10-Inning Win in Frisco, Winning 9-7 on Saturday

Frisco, TX - For the third time in the last four days, the Springfield Cardinals won a 10-inning game against the Frisco RoughRiders, prevailing, 9-7, in 10 frames on Saturday night. After escaping a no-out jam in the bottom of 9th with SS Delvin Perez throwing out the would-be winning run at home and a pair of strikeouts from RHP Jacob Bosiokovic to force the 10th inning, a run-scoring error followed by RBI singles from CF Nick Plummer and RF Alec Burleson lifted the Cardinals ahead, 9-6. Bosiokovic worked around an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th to close the win, 9-7, and send the Cardinals to the series lead, 3-games-to-2.

Decisions:

W - RHP Jacob Bosiokovic (5-3)

L - RHP Steven Villines (4-3)

Notables:

CF Nick Plummer extended his 18-game on-base streak with a 2x5 night, including a three-run home run in the 3rd and an RBI single in the 10th... RF Alec Burleson went 4x5 with a double and a run in the 3rd and an RBI single in the 10th... 1B Luken Baker powered his 13th homer of the year with a two-run shot in the 3rd... SS Delvin Perez went 2x5 with two doubles and two runs.

On Deck:

-Sunday, July 18, 6:05pm - SPR RHP Dalton Roach (4-5, 5.73) @ FRI TBA

-Broadcast: Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060 AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com starting at 5:50pm with the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show

