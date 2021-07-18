Cards Take Series with 4-1 Win in Frisco on Sunday

Frisco, TX - The Springfield (26-40) took the series, 4-games-to-2, against the Frisco RoughRiders (39-27) with a 4-1 win on Sunday at Riders Field. Springfield improves to 10-6 in July.

Decisions:

W - RHP Dalton Roach (5-5)

L - RHP Ronny Henriquez (1-2)

S - LHP Domingo Robles (1)

Notables:

RHP Dalton Roach faced just one over the minimum through 7.0 one-run frames, not allowing a hit until the 5th and blanking the Riders until the 7th... LHP Domingo Robles made his first relief appearance since 2016 and dealt 2.0 perfect innings for his second professional save... 1B Luken Baker homered for the second straight day with a three-run blast in the 3rd, his team-best 14th home run of the season... SS Delvin Perez led off with a triple, his second straight day opening the game with an extra-base hit, and scored the first run in the 1st on an RBI sac fly from DH Ivan Herrera.

On Deck:

-Tuesday, July 20, 7:05pm - SPR TBA @ SA TBA

-Broadcast: Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060 AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com starting at 6:50pm with the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show

