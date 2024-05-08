Wichita Walks-Off on Travs

May 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS-The Arkansas Travelers suffered their first walk-off defeat of the season, falling 5-4 to the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday afternoon. The Travs did not trail at any point in the game until the final play. Spencer Packard had two hits, a walk and two runs batted in and Kaden Polcovich had two hits, a walk and a run batted in. Starter Danny Wirchansky struck out a season high eight in only 4.1 innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas took the lead for the second time on a Kaden Polcovich two out RBI hit in the eighth inning. They added an insurance run later in the inning on a throwing error on a stolen base attempt.

* Wichita loaded the bases with none out in the ninth down trailing by one. Travis Kuhn induced a comebacker but the throw to the plate was not caught and rolled away allowing the tying and winning runs to score.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 2-4, BB, 2 RBI

* CF Kaden Polcovich: 2-4, BB, run, 2B, RBI

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 8 K

News and Notes

* The Travs are 0-3 in weekday day games on the road this season.

Up Next

The teams continue their series on Thursday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (1-1, 3.80) starting for Arkansas against RHP Zebby Matthews in his Double-A debut. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

