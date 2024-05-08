Tulsa to Host Wichita in Resumption of the Propeller Series

May 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers will resume the Propeller Series in a six-game home stand with the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) that will run May 14-19 at ONEOK Field. It will be Wichita's first visit to Tulsa in 2024 and the second meeting between the two rivals this season.

The series will feature a pair of day games with the first one taking place on Wednesday, May 15 at 12:00 p.m. The other afternoon game will be the series finale on Sunday, May 19 with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch. The other four games in the series will have standard 7:00 p.m. start times.

The Propeller Series began three seasons ago with Wichita's return to the Texas League. Both cities are rich in aviation and are less than 200 miles apart. The Propeller Series is sponsored by Coors Light and the team that wins the season series between the two teams receives the Propeller Trophy for display in their stadium.

The Wind Surge won the inaugural series in 2021 with a victory in the final meeting of the season, but the Drillers have won the season series the past two years.

The promotions lineup for the six games will include back-to-back Fireworks Shows for the Friday and Saturday games, May 17 and 18.

The series will open with $2 Tuesday where fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $2 each (plus the $1 Oklahoma ticket fee). Selected concession items, including hot dogs, will be on sale for $2 each.

The Thursday game will feature a Drillers Golf Hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, while the Sunday afternoon game will have a James Outman Drillers jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, as well as a pregame Youth Clinic.

A complete list of promotions with descriptions is below.

On the field, the two teams split a six-game series in Wichita earlier this season.

The Propeller Series will have a total of 24 games this year with 13 victories needed to clinch the series and the Propeller Trophy.

Individual tickets for all games in the series are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 14-19 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Tuesday, May 14 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

Our home stand opens with $2 Tuesday, the most affordable night at ONEOK Field. Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each as well as get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 6-8 p.m. in the main concession stands. $2 Tuesday is made possible by 2 News Oklahoma, TulsaRecycles.com and 106.1 The Twister.

Wednesday, May 15 First Pitch at 12:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL

You will want to bring your laptop and work from ONEOK Field as we play daytime baseball! There will be a pregame Happy Half Hour where fans can enjoy $4.59 domestic beers at the main concession stands and $5.99 High Noon vodka cans at all stadium bars. For all kids in attendance, there will be a pregame science show from BAM Entertainment in front of the Field Reserved sections. Day baseball is made possible by OERB and News 102.3 KRMG.

Thursday, May 16 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 TRIPLE PLAY THURSDAY

We continue the home stand with another Triple Play Thursday! Each Thursday fans can enjoy $3 selected 16-ounce domestic beers, $4 selected 12-ounce craft beers and $3 souvenir cup sodas. This night will feature $3 servings of Coors Light and Miller Lite and $4 Modelo's and Celsius Energy Drinks. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field next to the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands. Triple Play Thursday is made possible by iHeartMedia, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

DRILLERS GOLF HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a blue, Drillers golf hat courtesy of iHeartMedia.

LIVE MUSIC FROM THE KING CABBAGE BRASS BAND

The renowned King Cabbage Brass Band will be on hand to perform and entertain fans before and during the game courtesy of Celsius Energy Drink.

Friday, May 17 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's Friday and we are kicking off the weekend with the first of two huge Fireworks Shows! Friday Night Fireworks is made possible by News On 6, 106.9 KHits and The Blitz 1170 AM.

Saturday, May 18 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS

The home stand continues with the second night of Fireworks on Grand Slam Saturday courtesy of Don Thornton Cadillac, NewsChannel 8 and 103.3 The Eagle. To get the night started, fans can enjoy a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m.

DRILLERS BEERFEST PRESENTED BY SKIATOOK PAWS & CLAWS

It's the return of the popular Drillers BeerFest presented by Skiatook Paws & Claws. For just a $20 add-on to a Saturday night ticket, fans will receive a commemorative Drillers BeerFest tasting glass that they can use to sample beers from local breweries inside The Discount Garage Door Backyard along the third base concourse from 5-7:30 p.m. This is the rescheduled BeerFest from the April 27 rainout.

Sunday, May 19 First Pitch at 1:00 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FUNDAY SUNDAY

We conclude the home stand with a FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and are invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

JAMES OUTMAN DRILLERS JERSEY GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Drillers jersey featuring former Driller and current LA Dodger James Outman, courtesy of Ferguson Kia. This jersey will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

YOUTH BASEBALL SKILLS CLINIC

Prior to the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in our Youth Baseball Skills Clinic from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Tulsa World First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. so young players can go on the field to learn baseball skills from the Drillers. All other gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.