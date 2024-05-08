Wind Surge Walk-Off Travelers on Error

May 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge walked off the Arkansas Travelers 5-4 on an infield error at Riverfront Stadium. The Wind Surge have won three straight games and four in a row at home.

Emmanuel Rodriguez recorded his first Wichita outfield assist by throwing out Cole Young at second for the first out of the game.

Arkansas took a two-run advantage on a Spencer Packard single to right field off Wichita starter Pierson Ohl in the top of the third. Packard advanced to third on the play on an error.

Jorel Ortega got the Wind Surge on the board with an RBI single to center field in the bottom of the sixth. Carson McCusker came home on the base knock. Ortega also stole home later in the frame to tie the game at 2-2 while Tanner Schobel evaded a rundown and scampered back to first.

The Travelers regained the lead after adding two more runs in the opening half of the eighth inning. An RBI single to right by Kaden Polcovitch brought in the first run, while Jake Anchia scored on a throwing error.

Jeferson Morales doubled home a run in the form of Ortega in the bottom of the eighth to cut the Travelers lead to 4-3. The Wind Surge loaded the bases an inning later for Ben Ross in the last of the ninth. Wichita's shortstop dribbled a grounder to Travelers reliever Travis Kuhn, who threw the ball off the glove of his catcher Anchia. Alerick Soularie and Aaron Sabato scored from third and second on the error to end the game in a 5-4 final Wind Surge victory.

Miguel Rodriguez earned the win to move to 1-2 on the season by surrendering just a hit in an inning and a third of relief.

The third game of six between Wichita and Arkansas comes tomorrow, Thursday, May 7. The first pitch from Riverfront Stadium on Thirsty Thursday is at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

