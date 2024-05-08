Missions Snap RoughRiders' Three-Game Winning Streak

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the San Antonio Missions 4-3 on Wednesday evening at Riders Field.

Frisco (18-11) starter Ben Anderson (1-2), coming off back-to-back quality starts, was tagged for four runs in the opening frame against San Antonio (14-14). Robert Perez Jr. provided a two-run single that highlighted a first inning that featured a walk and five singles.

Pitching with a four-run deficit, Anderson cruised through the fourth inning.

Missions starter Adam Mazur (3-1) did not allow a hit until the bottom of the fifth inning where Josh Hatcher singled to left field. He finished his scoreless, two-hit outing with three strikeouts across 6.0 innings.

Anderson ran into more trouble in the fifth inning, exiting with one out. Andy Rodriguez inherited a pair of baserunners and allowed both to score on a double by Perez Jr. San Antonio extended their lead to 7-0 on a Zach Reks sacrifice fly later in the frame.

Anderson finished with a final line of 5.1 innings, surrendering six runs on eight hits and two walks.

Rodriguez tossed a pair of scoreless frames, departing after the eighth inning to end his day with a season-high 2.2 innings pitched in which he allowed one run on one hit and a walk while striking out one.

The Riders biggest threat offensively came in the seventh when Cody Freeman led off the inning with a double, but was stranded at second base.

Ricky DeVito spun a scoreless ninth inning, but the Frisco offense failed to score in the ninth, losing 7-0.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Padres affiliated San Antonio Missions at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Nick Krauth (2-0, 6.53) against RHP Ryan Bergert (0-2, 7.13) for the Missions.

Thursday is Thirsty Thursday at Riders Field where fans can enjoy half-priced drinks and great baseball. The RoughRiders will celebrate Evan Carter Weekend beginning Friday.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

