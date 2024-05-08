Drillers Announce Date Change for Rained out Game

The Tulsa Drillers have announced a date change for the make up of a game that was rained out during the last home stand.

The Drillers meeting with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on April 27 was postponed by the threat of severe weather and was originally scheduled to be made up on an off day for the two teams. To better accommodate the two team's schedules, the game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 31 at ONEOK Field.

The doubleheader is scheduled to consist of two, seven-inning games with the first game starting at 5:00 p.m. and the second game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

It will be Muscogee Nation Night for the May 31 doubleheader with a Fireworks Show scheduled for after the conclusion of the second game. Special activities featuring the Muscogee Nation will take place between the two games.

Fans holding tickets for the April 27 rainout can exchange them for like tickets to the May 31 doubleheader or to any other regular season game at ONEOK Field this year, based on availability.

