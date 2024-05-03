Wichita Set Back After Naturals' Offensive Explosion

May 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark.-The Wichita Wind Surge didn't have much going around the diamond in a 12-3 loss against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to fall behind in the series two games to one.

Three Wind Surge pitchers consecutively surrendered the 12 Naturals runs over the first five innings. Northwest Arkansas tallied seven run-scoring hits, including a triple and a pair of home runs across their first 15 outs on the night. Northwest Arkansas ties the Frisco RoughRiders for the most runs scored in a game against Wichita after Frisco did so on April 7 to round out Opening Weekend at Riverfront Stadium.

Tanner Schobel whacked his first home run of the season to left field in the form of a two-run shot in the top of the sixth. The Wind Surge third basemen laced an RBI single 105 miles per hour off the bat an inning later in the seventh to score Jorel Ortega from third and make the score 12-3 Naturals.

A.J. Alexy earned the loss to fall to 1-2 on the season after giving up six earned runs on five hits and three walks against a strikeout in one and a third innings pitched. Taylor Floyd and Jared Solomon held the Naturals to just a hit and a walk on top of five strikeouts in the final three and a third innings of work for Wind Surge pitching.

Wichita continues its series with Northwest Arkansas tomorrow, Friday, May 3, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.