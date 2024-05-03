Bats Break Out, Rodriguez & Robaina Pitch Gem

May 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Backed by 10 hits, including fifth inning home runs by Jacob Melton and Zach Daniels, lefties Luis Angel Rodriguez and Julio Robaina teamed to two-hit Frisco, 7-0, before 4,679 fans Friday night at Whataburger Field.

Rodriguez, improving to 3-1 on the year, permitted only three base runners over his five innings: two walks and a lead-off single in the second. While facing just one over the minimum, the 24-year-old from Veracruz fanned four and threw 41 of 60 pitches for strikes.

J.C. Correa gave the Hooks a first-inning lead, chasing home Tommy Sacco Jr. and Kenedy Corona with a base hit into right-center. After recording two doubles Thursday, Correa reached base four times with two walks and a pair of singles.

Corpus Christi's lead expanded quickly in the fifth thanks to two-run home runs by Melton and Daniels.

Melton, who made a tremendous diving catch in the sixth, completed a three-hit day with an RBI single into right in the eighth.

Robaina dispatched 12 of the 14 men he faced, striking out four, to pen his first save since 2019. The 23-year-old from Havana owns a 1.35 ERA in four assignments for the Hooks this season.

Sacco went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs, and a stolen base out of the lead-off spot.

Texas League Stories from May 3, 2024

