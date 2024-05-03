Bats Break Out, Rodriguez & Robaina Pitch Gem
May 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Backed by 10 hits, including fifth inning home runs by Jacob Melton and Zach Daniels, lefties Luis Angel Rodriguez and Julio Robaina teamed to two-hit Frisco, 7-0, before 4,679 fans Friday night at Whataburger Field.
Rodriguez, improving to 3-1 on the year, permitted only three base runners over his five innings: two walks and a lead-off single in the second. While facing just one over the minimum, the 24-year-old from Veracruz fanned four and threw 41 of 60 pitches for strikes.
J.C. Correa gave the Hooks a first-inning lead, chasing home Tommy Sacco Jr. and Kenedy Corona with a base hit into right-center. After recording two doubles Thursday, Correa reached base four times with two walks and a pair of singles.
Corpus Christi's lead expanded quickly in the fifth thanks to two-run home runs by Melton and Daniels.
Melton, who made a tremendous diving catch in the sixth, completed a three-hit day with an RBI single into right in the eighth.
Robaina dispatched 12 of the 14 men he faced, striking out four, to pen his first save since 2019. The 23-year-old from Havana owns a 1.35 ERA in four assignments for the Hooks this season.
Sacco went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs, and a stolen base out of the lead-off spot.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 3, 2024
- Bats Break Out, Rodriguez & Robaina Pitch Gem - Corpus Christi Hooks
- San Antonio Splits Friday Night Doubleheader in Arkansas - San Antonio Missions
- Amarillo Held to Three Hits in 8-0 Loss Friday Night - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Corpus Christi Snaps RoughRiders' Three-Game Winning Streak - Frisco RoughRiders
- San Antonio Splits Friday Night Doubleheader in Arkansas - San Antonio Missions
- Wind Surge Can't Handle Late Rally, Drop Third of Four Against Naturals - Wichita Wind Surge
- Javier Slated for Whataburger Field Rehab Start Saturday at 3:05 PM - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Champlain, Naturals Blast Wind Surge 12-3 Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Springfield's Tink Hence Wins Texas League Pitcher of the Month for April - Springfield Cardinals
- Deyvison de Los Santos Named Texas League Player of the Month - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Yilber Diaz Tosses Seven Scoreless in Amarillo's 4-0 Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Wichita Set Back After Naturals' Offensive Explosion - Wichita Wind Surge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.