Deyvison de Los Santos Named Texas League Player of the Month

May 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - Today, Minor League Baseball announced their Player and Pitcher of the Month Award for each of the 11 full-season leagues in Major League Baseball's player development system for April. Amarillo Sod Poodles infielder Deyvison De Los Santos was named the Texas League Player of the Month after batting .376 with a league-leading seven home runs.

De Los Santos began the season with a seven-game hit streak, hit safely in 17 of the 21 games he played in, and recorded nine multi-hit games. His 32 hits, seven home runs, and 58 total bases all led the Texas League in April. His .376 AVG (32-for-85) was second along with his 18 runs and 18 RBI. He also finished third in SLG (.682) and OPS (1.112) and was fourth in OBP (.430). He added three doubles and a triple to give him 11 extra-base hits, tied for the third most in the league.

In the second-to-last game of the month, he recorded his second multi-HR game of his professional career and set a new single-game career-high with six RBI against the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, April 28. He drove in all six runs for Amarillo in a 6-5 extra-innings win. His week in Frisco included going 13-for-24 (.542) with three home runs, a double, nine RBI, two walks, and five runs scored as he took home Texas League Player of the Week.

The 20-year-old was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as an international free agent on July 2, 2019, out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the 2023 MLB Rule 5 Draft but was returned to the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 23, 2024. This is the first Minor League Baseball Player of the Month Award for his career. He has been awarded Player of the Week honors twice. The first came on July 31, 2022, when he was with High-A Hillsboro. He was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2022 as well as a Baseball American Low Class A All-Star for the Visalia Rawhide the same year. De Los Santos has earned D-backs MiLB Player of the Month three times (June 2022, July 2022, and July 2023).

He is the first Sod Poodles player to win Texas League Player of the Month since Ryan Bliss won back-to-back months in April and May of 2023. Leandro Cedeño was the first Sod Poodles player to win Texas League Player of the Month when he did so in August 2022.

De Los Santos and the Sod Poodles will wrap up the final three games of their series against the Midland RockHounds beginning on Friday night at HODGETOWN. For the most up-to-date information regarding the 2024 Sod Poodles season, including tickets, promotions, and other ballpark events, follow the Sod Poodles on X, Facebook, and Instagram @SodPoodles.

