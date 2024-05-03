Springfield's Tink Hence Wins Texas League Pitcher of the Month for April

May 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Minor League Baseball has announced that Springfield Cardinals starting pitcher Tink Hence has been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Month for April 2024. It's the Cardinals' consensus top prospect's first award this season.

Hence made five starts in April for Springfield including an Opening Day nod where he threw five hitless innings. He went 3-0 with a 2.10 ERA as he allowed 13 hits and six walks over 25.2 innings. Henec led the league with 31 strikeouts and held opponents to a .148 average. His 0.74 WHIP was tops in the Texas League among pitchers with three or more starts. In the righthander's final start of April, he went a career-long seven innings while striking out a career-high ten batters against the Tulsa Drillers on April 30.

This is Hence's first Pitcher of the Month award from MiLB, but is hardly his first award. The St. Louis number one prospect was named Co-Pitcher of the Month for June 2023 by the St. Louis Cardinals, then was selected to the National League Futures Game roster. Hence was a Florida State League Post-Season All-Star and Pitcher of the Year with the Palm Beach Cardinals in 2022. He was selected by St. Louis in Competitive Balance Round B (63rd overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Springfield is in the midst of a two-week road trip but returns home for a 12-game homestand starting on May 14. Don't miss our Infuze Credit Union & Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night and Fireworks Celebration including a Patriotic Camo Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting MSU ROTC on May 18, our first Springfield Cashew Chickens Night of the year on May 23, the St. Louis Cardinals Lars Nootbaar Nickname Jersey Giveaway (2,000) on May 25 and so much more coming up. Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.