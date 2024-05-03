San Antonio Splits Friday Night Doubleheader in Arkansas

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers Friday night. The two clubs played a doubleheader after Thursday's game was rained out. The Missions were victorious in game one with a 4-3 final score. Cole Cummings and Brandon Valenzuela each drove in two runs. Game two went to Arkansas by a final score of 14-2.

In game one, Juan Mercedes was the starting pitcher for the Travelers. The Missions plated two runs on just one hit in the top of the first inning. Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch to start the ballgame. After retiring the next batters, Reyes stole second base. A wild pitch from Mercedes allowed Reyes to advance 90 feet. The right-hander walked Nathan Martorella before retiring Cole Cummings for out number two. Brandon Valenzuela drove in Reyes and Martorella with a double to right field. San Antonio took a 2-0 lead.

Robby Snelling was the game one starter for the Missions. Arkansas threatened to score in the bottom of the first inning. Harry Ford doubled with one man down in the frame. The southpaw left him stranded after inducing a fly out and striking out a batter.

The Missions increased their lead in the top of the third inning. Jakob Marsee drew a walk to start the frame. Mercedes struck out Martorella for the first out. Cummings hit a two-run home run over the right field fence. His second long ball of the season made it a 4-0 lead for the Missions.

Arkansas plated their first run of the night in the bottom of the fourth inning. Spencer Packard doubled to start the inning. After striking out the next batter, Snelling allowed an RBI single to Hogan Windish. Arkansas trimmed the lead to 4-1.

The Travelers added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jared Oliva drew a walk and advanced to second on a balk from Snelling. Morgan McCullough drove him in with a double to left field. After retiring the next two batters, the southpaw issued a walk to Ford. A second balk from Snelling moved the runners into scoring position. A passed ball from Michael De La Cruz allowed McCullough to score. The Missions had a 4-3 lead.

Arkansas loaded the bases in the sixth inning. Tyler Locklear and Windish each singled to start the frame. Grant Witherspoon executed a sacrifice bunt and both runners advanced. After retiring the next batter, Snelling walked McCullough. Omar Cruz entered the game and inherited three base runners with two outs. Jake Anchia flew out to right field to end the scoring threat.

Cruz remained in the game for the bottom of the seventh inning. The southpaw struck out Cole Young to start the frame. Ford struck out swinging for the second out. Packard drew a walk to keep the inning alive. Locklear struck out to end game one.

In game two, Ryan Bergert got the start for the Missions. The right-hander failed to make it out of the first inning after allowing six runs on four hits and two walks. Ethan Routzahn replaced him and allowed two runs of his own before the inning concluded. Arkansas jumped out to an 8-0 lead.

Blas Castano was the starting pitcher for the Travelers. The Missions plated their first run of game two in the second inning. With one man down, Ray-Patrick Didder drew a walk. Castano retired the next batter before Didder stole second base. Juan Zabala drove him in with a base hit to center field. The Missions trailed 8-1.

Castano lasted two innings before being replaced by Kyle Hill. Castano allowed one run on one hit with two walks and one strikeout. The Missions plated a run against Hill in the third inning. With one man down, Martorella singled and Cummings walked. Chase Valentine replaced Martorella on the bases. Robert Perez Jr. drove in Valentine with a single to left field. Arkansas had an 8-2 lead.

During the third inning, a reported trade between the Padres and Marlins was announced. Luis Arraez is reportedly heading to San Diego in exchange for Marsee, Martorella, Woo-Suk Go and OF Dillon Head. Marsee and Martorella left the field after the top of the third inning.

The Travelers made an 11-2 ballgame in the fourth inning. With a runner on base, Ford hit a two-run homer. Through four innings of play, Ford was a triple shy of the cycle. Hogan Windish later drove in a run with a double.

Post-Game Notes

Game One Final Score: 4-3

Game Two Final Score: 14-2

With the doubleheader split, San Antonio is now 13-12 on the season

Marsee, Martorella and Go reportedly traded to Miami as part of Luis Arraez deal

Robby Snelling (Missions starter): W, 5.2 IP, 8 H, 3 ER (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 K

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): L, 0.2 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, K

Juan Mercedes (Travelers starter): L, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, HR

Blas Castano (Travelers starter): ND, 2.0 IP, H, ER, 2 BB, K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #33 MLB): W, 5.2 IP, 8 H, 3 ER (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 K

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 0-4, R, 2 BB, K (Left during game two)

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): L, 0.2 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, K

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, R, BB, K (Left during game two)

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 4th

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K

Cole Young (#1 Mariners prospect, #34 MLB): 2-8, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, SB, HBP, K

Harry Ford (#2 Mariners prospect, #35 MLB): 4-6, HR, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Tyler Locklear (#8 Mariners prospect): 4-8, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 4 K

Logan Evans (#20 Mariners prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 4th

Alberto Rodriguez (#23 Mariners prospect): 1-4, R, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday, May 4th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Logan Evans (1-1, 1.99) is scheduled to pitch for the Travelers. Saturday's first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park.

