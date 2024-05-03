Champlain, Naturals Blast Wind Surge 12-3 Thursday

May 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springdale, Arkansas -- Chandler Champlain struck out seven over five innings while Peyton Wilson and Cayden Wallace homered in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (11-12) 12-3 drubbing of the Wichita Wind Surge (8-16) at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday night. The Naturals and Wind Surge continue their six-game set on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Champlain retired the side in order in the top of the first before the NWA offense started up in the bottom of the frame. Gavin Cross followed up Wilson's double to left with a single, scoring Wilson to give the Naturals a 1-0 edge early. The offense fired off five more runs, a single-inning high for the season, thanks to three hits to take a commanding lead.

In the third the offense poured in three more runs on three ore hits and a walk, going up 9-0, adding two more in the fifth thanks to a power surge. Javier Vaz reached after getting hit by a pitch and went to second on a wild pitch. Wilson hammered a deep home run 382 feet over the right field wall to plate two and extend NWA's lead to 11-0. Three batters later Wallace hit a laser over the left-center field wall, making the lead a dozen. Wallace's homer, his second of the year, had an exit velocity of 108 miles per hour and went 403 feet.

Wichita scored two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh, but Noah Murdock threw the final two innings while allowing on baserunner to help the Naturals to their second win of the week, 12-3.

Champlain (1-1) earned his first win of the season while going at least five innings for the fourth consecutive time. He collected seven strikeouts, his second-highest total of the season, and has K'd at least six or more in each of his last four starts.

The Naturals and Wind Surge continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. Northwest Arkansas sends RHP Eric Cerantola (1-1, 2.51) to the mound for his second start of the season against Wichita RHP Marco Raya (0-0, 2.38). Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, nwanaturals.com, or the MLB app.

