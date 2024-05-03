Corpus Christi Snaps RoughRiders' Three-Game Winning Streak

May 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Corpus Christi Hooks by a score of 7-0 on Friday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi (8-17) jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning against Frisco (15-10) starter Dane Acker (1-1) with a two-run single by J.C Correa.

The Hooks extended their lead to 4-0 on a two-run blast by Jacob Melton in the bottom of the fifth. Acker picked up his eighth strikeout before issuing a walk and allowing a two-run homer to Zach Daniels, bringing the Hooks lead to 6-0.

Tyler Owens recorded the final out of the fifth inning, striking out Chad Stevens. Owens faced five batters, punching out three in 1.1 innings.

Acker was tagged for six runs on six hits and four walks across 4.2 innings. His eight strikeouts matched his career high that was set in his previous start on April 26 against Amarillo.

Luis Angel Rodriguez (3-1) cruised through 5.0 scoreless frames, surrendering just one hit and two walks while striking out four.

The Riders bullpen had their scoreless streak broken at 13 innings on a Melton RBI single in the eighth inning off of Triston Polley, making it 7-0.

Offensively, the RoughRiders managed just two hits and were shut out for the first time this season. Cody Freeman and Geisel Cepeda each collected singles.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game road series with the Houston Astros affiliated Corpus Christi Hooks at 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th. The RoughRiders will turn to RHP Emiliano Teodo (0-1, 3.78) against Astros rehabber RHP Christian Javier for the Hooks.

