Wichita Outshined by Cardinals Offense on Turbo Tubs Night

June 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge were outmatched 8-2 by the Springfield Cardinals on the first Turbo Tubs night of the season. Wichita drops to 1-10 against the Cardinals in 2024 and officially loses the series with this loss.

Both teams traded RBI singles in their respective halves of the second inning. Jimmy Crooks found center for the Cardinals while Aaron Sabato slugged one through the five-six hole to left to score Tanner Schobel.

Three more runs came on a Wind Surge infield error and back-to-back Springfield doubles from Matt Lloyd and Crooks in the top half of the third inning. Three innings later, two more run-scoring knocks courtesy of RJ Yeager and Noah Mendlinger would give the Cardinals five unanswered runs heading into the seventh-inning stretch.

Sabato still had contact on his mind and laced a solo home run to the berm in left field in the bottom of the seventh. The round-tripper is Sabato's second of the season here in Wichita, both coming at Riverfront Stadium.

Yeager smacked a sacrifice fly to Tanner Schobel in the top of the eighth inning. Chandler Redmond followed with a run-scoring single to center and capped off a 13-hit night for the Cardinals. After Noah Cardenas reached on a walk, the next two Wichita batters were retired to end the night.

Pierson Ohl fell to 3-3 on the season after the loss, giving up six earned runs on nine hits and a walk against one strikeout over six innings. The earned runs and the hits are the most he's given up this season.

The Wind Surge finish their homestand with the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday, June 2, with a 1:05 PM first pitch at Riverfront Stadium on the second Turbo Tubs game of the season. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

