Cards Ride Baker, 13 Hits to Victory on Saturday

June 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - Trent Baker allowed just 2 runs over a season-high 6.1 IP, while Matt Lloyd and Jimmy Crooks combined to pound out 7 hits, including 4 doubles, and 4 RBIs as the Cardinals cruised to an 8-2 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium. With the win the Cardinals clinched their first series win in four tries since the beginning of May.

*Decisions:

*

W: Trent Baker (3-3)

L: Pierson Ohl (3-3)

Notables:

Making his fourth start of the season, Baker allowed just two runs over a season-high 6.1 IP.

The Cardinals notched a new season high with 5 doubles.

Lloyd and Crooks combined to provide a bulk of the offense, going 7-for-9 with 4 2B, 3 RBIs and 5 runs scored.

Crooks tied a season high for any Cardinal hitter with 4 hits.

RJ Yeager also drove in a pair for the Cardinals.

Eight of the nine Cardinal starters had at least one hit.

Bryan Torres (9), Lloyd (7) and Jeremy Rivas (7) each extended hitting streaks for Springfield.

On Deck:

Sunday, June 2: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (5-4, 6.13 ERA) vs WCH RHP Zebby Matthews (1-1, 1.59 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

