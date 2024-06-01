Hounds Clip CC in 10

MIDLAND - Joey Mancini, making his Double-A debut, provided four scoreless innings out of the Corpus Christi bullpen Saturday night but, upon his exit, the Hounds struck for two in the 10th to down the Hooks, 6-5, before 4,413 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Corpus Christi's win streak was snapped at three games, but the Hooks can capture the six-game series with a triumph in Sunday afternoon's series finale.

With the contest level at 4, Jeremy Arocho reached base for the fifth time on the night by opening the 10th with a two-strike base hit into left. On the next pitch, J.C. Correa lifted a sac fly to center to plate the automatic runner from third.

The 5-4 edge would not hold as Midland capitalized on two Brayan De Paula walks in the home half. With the bases full, Junior Perez hit into a force play at second to tie the game. The lone knock of the inning was the decisive two-out RBI single by Jeisson Rosario.

Rosario staked the home team to a 2-0 lead with a two-out double in the first, driving in two walks that began the night.

Michael Knorr responded with a 1-2-3 second before allowing back-to-back home runs by Jack Winkler and Colby Thomas to start the third.

Knorr then set down nine in a row to finish his five-inning outing.

In the third, Jeron Williams put the Hooks on the board by belting his first Double-A home run, a 405-foot blast that cleared the 20-foot fence in left.

Williams later added a two-out RBI single in the sixth as part of a three-run rally that tied the game at 3.

Also in the sixth, Ryan Wrobleski extended his hit streak to six games by sending single into left to score Correa, who reached third after his line drive to right eluded Rosario. As the ball skipped to the wall, Arocho raced in from second for Corpus Christi's second run.

