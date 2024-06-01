Travs Split Doubleheader Behind Mercedes CG

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers and Amarillo Sod Poodles split a doubleheader on Saturday with the Travs taking the second game by a 5-1 final after the Sod Poodles won the opener 4-2. In game one, Yilber Diaz worked five innings surrendering just a run on one hit while striking out five and earned the win. J.J. D'Orazio had two hits and two RBIs for Amarillo. In game two, Juan Mercedes went the distance in an 88 pitch, seven inning complete game victory earning his second win of the season. It was the longest start of the season for a Travs pitcher.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* D'Orazio hit a two-out, two-run double in the second inning to stake Amarillo to an early advantage.

* Arkansas fought back and had the tying run at the plate in the sixth inning when Jared Oliva nearly hit a game-tying home run to left field but his drive was caught at the wall.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Windish poked a two-run double just fair over the first base bag to put the Travs up in the opening inning.

* The Travs put up two more in the fifth to push the lead to five on an RBI hit from Grant Witherspoon and a sacrifice fly by Morgan McCullough.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* 2B Hogan Windish: 2-2, BB, run, 2B

* RHP Logan Gragg: 2 IP, H, BB, 4 K

* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 3-4, run, 2B

* RHP Juan Mercedes: Win, 7 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 4 K, HR

News and Notes

* The Travs have split both of their doubleheaders this season.

* Mercedes' complete game was the second of his career. It was the second complete game in the Texas League this season.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with RHP Blas Castano (0-2, 3.33) making the start against RHP Billy Corcoran (2-1, 4.11). It is a Family Sunday, Operation: Military Appreciation and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch set for 1:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

