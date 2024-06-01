Frisco Comes from Behind to Win Eighth Straight

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders won their eighth-straight game on Saturday night, coming from behind to drop the San Antonio Missions 5-3 from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

For the first time in the series, San Antonio (22-27) scored first, plating a pair of runs in the first inning on a two-run knock from Marcos Castoñon. Riders starter Dane Acker lasted just 0.2 innings before being removed because of a high pitch count.

Frisco (32-17) then came back with a run in the second on a Daniel Mateo RBI single and Aaron Zavala added an RBI double to tie the game in the fifth.

After the Riders took the lead in the seventh when Liam Hicks laced an RBI single up the middle, the Missions immediately tied it in the bottom half on a Cole Cummings RBI double.

In the top of the ninth, the Riders had runners at second and third with one out when Hicks beat out an infield RBI single to push the Riders ahead and Zavala padded the lead with an RBI single to center. Closer Jayvien Sandridge (2-3) took the loss for San Antonio.

Reid Birlingmair (2-1) earned the win, recording the final six outs. That highlighted a stellar effort by the bullpen with Steven Jennings (3.1) and Seth Clark (2.0) both throwing multiple scoreless innings in the victory.

On the offensive side, Frisco was led by Hicks's four-hit day while Frainyer Chavez recorded three hits for his third-straight multi-hit game and Zavala tacked on a pair of hits as well.

Next, the RoughRiders conclude their seven-game series with the Missions at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 2nd. RHP Emiliano Teodo (3-1, 2.09) is slated to take the hill for the Riders against RHP Ryan Bergert (0-5, 6.08).

