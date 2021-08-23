Wichita Back at Home, Faces Tulsa for Propeller Series Conclusion

After a 12-game road trip in Tulsa and Springfield, the first-place Wichita Wind Surge have won five in a row and open a six game homestand on Tuesday against Tulsa. This series will conclude with a Propeller Trophy being hosted as this is the final series of the Propeller Series.

ROAD WARRIORS - The Surge wrapped up a 12-game road-trip on Sunday, finishing with a 8-4 record on the trip. Wichita is 33-21 on the road, the best road record in AA-Central. The Surge have played 24 of their last 30 games on the road but return home for the stretch run. Wichita will play 18 of the final 24 games at Riverfront Stadium. In the 30 game stretch, Wichita had a record of 20-10.

FIRST PLACE - The Surge are in first place leading Tulsa by 5 games. The Surge have held the top spot in the division for 79 of 95 games this season, 81% of season. Wichita also sits first place overall with 1 Â½ game lead on Frisco. The league takes the top two records in the league for the playoffs.

PROPELLER SERIES - The Propeller Series conclusion will this week. The trophy/series was proposed by Coors Light to bring more meaning to the games between the two teams that are separated by just 178 miles. The cities of Wichita and Tulsa have both played important roles in the aviation industry, making the Propeller Trophy a proper reward. The Drillers and Wind Surge will play a total of 30 games this season with the Propeller Trophy going to the team and city with the most wins. If the series ends in a 15-15 tie, the team winning the final game will win the trophy, making a possible winner-take-all final game possible. The series is even at 12 with 6 games to play. Wichita won four of six at home earlier this season.

WIND SURGE PITCHING ROTATION VS TULSA:

Tuesday at 7:05 - RH Austin Schulfer

Wednesday at 7:05 - RH Cole Sands

Thursday at 7:05 - RH Jordan Balazovic

Friday at 7:05 - TBD

Saturday at 6:05 - TBD

Sunday at 1:05 - TBD

SHUT EM DOWN - The Surge dealt their eighth shutout of the season Saturday night, fourth highest in the league. Wichita also dealt its 13th quality start, pitching six innings or more and allowing three runs or less.

THE PEN - The Surge bullpen has allowed 8 earned runs in its last 30.2 innings pitched spanning its last six games and has a record of 3-1 with a 2.34 ERA. Alex Phillips has allowed just one run in his last four appearances, 7 1/3 innings pitched.

HOME RUN DERBY - The Surge have a league leading 40 home runs in the month of August in 19 games. The club hit 33 home runs in the months of June and July.

BOSSMAN- The defending AA-Central hitter of the week BJ Boyd has a hit in 28 of his last 32 games, with 53 hits in 145 at bats batting .366 with 12HR and 46 RBI, he is now batting .319, leading the league in hitting. Leads the club with 20 multi-RBI games and 2nd in the league with 62 RBI. He has a career best 15 HR, previous high was 8 homers in 2013 with Vermont and 2016 with Stockton. His 12 game hit streak ended on Wednesday, he batted .396 in the streak, 21 his in 53 at bats, with 9HR, 21RBI. On Monday, BJ Boyd was promoted to Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

LEO THE LION - Leobaldo Cabrera seven game hit streak ended Saturday night. He batted .360 9x25 in his seven game hit streak with 5HR and 12 RBI and had homered in three consecutive. The Surge have had three players this season hit home runs in three consecutive games. Cabrera, Cabbage and Boyd.

BECHTOLD - Andrew Bechtold has a 9 game hit streak, batting .297. (11x37)

SCHULFER - Austin Schulfer earned his fourth win Thursday night pitching five innings. He is tied for the league lead with 19 starts, 7th in the league with a 4.36 ERA, and sixth with 86.2 innings pitched.

MR VERSATILITY - Jermaine Palacios made his first start at first base last Tuesday. He has played 1b, 2b, SS, and 3B this season and has set a career best 18 home runs. His previous high was 13 in 2017 at Cedar Rapids and Ft Myers. His 18 home runs is fourth in the league. Palacios is fourth in the league with 18 home runs.

SWIPER - Wichita stole a season high seven bases on Tuesday night, the surge previous season high was six. Aaron Whitefield is third in the league and second in the Twins organization with 27 stolen bags. Whitefield also leads the team with 27 multi-hit games this season and 11th in the league with 53 runs scored.

THE HIT-MAN- Roy Morales leads the league batting .310 and is .342 (47x137) with 19RBI and 17 runs in his last 35 games.

PUNCHING TICKETS - The Surge pitching staff have league best 993 strikeouts this season, tops in the in AA-Central and second most in all of Double-A baseball. Chris Vallimont is third in the league with 102 strikeouts.

THE ROSTER - Kody Funderburkwas promoted activated from injured list.

THAT'S A RELIEF - Friday night was the sixth time this season a starter pitched two innings or less, the bullpen has delivered and has won four of those six games.

NOTES - Wichita is 14-5 in the month of August scoring a league best 141 runs and have homered in 15 of 19 games... Austin Martin leads all of AA-Baseball being hit by a pitch 18 times. The Surge have hit 128 home runs this season, 3rd in the league. The Club was sixth in the league with 88 on July 31st. The Surge have issued a league-high 37 walks in their last five games and now have issued a league high.

