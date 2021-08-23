San Antonio's Esteury Ruiz Named Double-A Central Player of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Missions outfielder Esteury Ruiz has been named the Double-A Central Player of the Week for the week of August 16-22, announced by the league today. This is the first award for Ruiz this season, but the second weekly award in his career. He previously won Player of the Week with Lake Elsinore in 2019.

Over the past week, Ruiz batted .333 (9-for-27) and hit safely in all six games against the Corpus Christi Hooks. He hit three home runs, two doubles, scored eight runs, stole two bases, and drove in four runs. He recorded a .419 on-base percentage during the week with a 1.160 OPS.

He finished the week with a 2-for-3 performance on Sunday, August 22nd. He recorded his seventh home run of the season in that game as well as his 13th double. With that home run, Ruiz has left the yard in three of his last four games.

This is the fourth award won by a Missions player this season. Jack Suwinski was named Player of the Week in May. Adrian Martinez was named Pitcher of the Week in July and was named July's Pitcher of the Month.

On the year, Ruiz is batting .263 with seven home runs, 13 doubles, two triples, and 31 RBI in 59 games. He has stolen 26 bases out of 30 attempts. All of this while missing over a month of the season with a hand injury.

Ruiz and the Missions return to action on Tuesday, August 24th at home against the Midland RockHounds.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

