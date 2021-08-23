Naturals Drop Season Series Finale to Tulsa 6-4

August 23, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored first but the Tulsa Drillers consistently countered every bit of Naturals offense and took the series finale, a 6-4 win over the Naturals in the final meeting between the two teams this season.

Vinnie Pasquantino (MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Royals' prospect) led the way offensively, with a 3-for-5 afternoon, his 10th multi-hit game of the season. He drove in Jeison Guzmán (MLB Pipeline's No. 22 Royals' prospect) from first base in the first inning with his 32nd double of the season, then singled in Blake Perkins in the third inning with Guzmán scoring from first again, this time on a Tulsa error.

Tulsa struck starter Angel Zerpa (MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Royals' prospect) for two runs in the first inning on a two-run homer, then added three off of reliever Yefri Del Rosario, on a single in the second and a double and wild pitch in the third inning, just moments after the Naturals had tied the score in the top half.

The teams traded runs in the sixth inning, with Austin Dennis driving in Freddy Fermin on a groundout to bring the score within one. Tulsa countered in the bottom half of the sixth and held that two-run lead for the rest of the afternoon.

Daniel Tillo and Collin Snider contributed scoreless seventh and eighth inning respectively and while the Naturals brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth with singles from Clay Dungan and Meibrys Viloria, Northwest Arkansas could not scratch across another run.

Northwest Arkansas (49-46) returns home to begin a two-week homestand on Tuesday with six games against the Springfield Cardinals before welcoming the Corpus Christi Hooks to Arvest Ballpark for another six game series. With the victory in Sunday's season finale, Tulsa (52-44) took the season series over Northwest Arkansas, 15 games to 9.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.